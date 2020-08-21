BASE49 staff member in D49 tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A staff member working in the before and after school program at Remington Elementary School in District 49 tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents, the district stated the Thursday afternoon the El Paso County Public Health Department confirmed the positive test.

According to the district, the staff member was last at work on August 14th and has since been in quarantine. School did not start until August 17th.

The district has begun notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the staff member. Other members of the BASE49 team have entered a precautionary quarantine.

The district will temporarily close the affected portion of Remington Elementary School to deep clean and disinfect the area. The whole school will not be closing.

District 49 will continue to follow safety protocols and deep clean the building daily.

