AMBER Alert: Infant reportedly abducted in Texas on Wednesday

Left: Suspect, Matthew Guzman Right: Klay Guzman.
Left: Suspect, Matthew Guzman Right: Klay Guzman.(Texas AMBER Alert)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Tex. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was activated out of Texas on Friday for an infant who was reportedly abducted on Wednesday.

A photo of the child and suspect are at the top of this article. The 14-month-old boy, Klay Guzman, was last seen in Colorado City, TX just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the infant may be with 28-year-old Matthew Guzman. He may be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas plates HKB4110. The relationship between the two was not immediately shared.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 911 or the Colorado City Police Department at 325-728-5294.

