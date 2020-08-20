Advertisement

What the El Paso County Courthouse is doing to keep you safe amid COVID-19

Plexi-glass separates jurors at trial.
Plexi-glass separates jurors at trial.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people are concerned if the El Paso County Courthouse is safe, especially after the past few weeks.

It recently reopened to more people after limiting operations following a COVID-19 exposure last month.

On Thursday, 11 News was allowed inside to see safety measures put in place when the pandemic started, and more added as it progressed.

One example of this is taped boxes on the ground for people waiting to go in the courtroom.

“The end of July we were starting to put the tape down here that you see to send a clear message to folks who are coming to court that if they are waiting to go into the courtroom they need to be inside the zones that are marked out on the floor so we can ensure proper social distancing,” Judge William Bain said. Bain is the Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial District.

Judge Bain told 11 NEWS the court also moving a lot of it’s proceedings online--but if you have to go inside the building, you’ll have to wear a mask.

“It’s a balancing test,” Judge Bain said.

Its been two weeks, and operations are finally resuming more and more. Jurors can expect to see plexi-glass dividers when sitting in on a case, along with hand sanitizer available. Judge Bain says its important to follow these steps so justice can be served in our area.

“In my mind the courthouse is the center of a community,” he said. “We are the building where everybody’s conflicts can be resolved in a peaceful manner. It is critical that we remain open but keep everybody safe as we come to the courthouse. "

