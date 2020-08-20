U.S. jobless claims jump back above 1 million

WASHINGTON (AP/KKTV) - After briefly dipping below 1 million, unemployment claims soared to 1.1 million Thursday, the first increase in two weeks and evidence the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on a weakened economy.

It’s a disappointing number following the data released by the Labor Department last week, which showed the number of unemployment applications dropping below 1 million for the first time in five months.

To compare, even during the Great Recession, weekly unemployment claims never exceeded 700,000.

The continuing stream of layoffs comes against the backdrop of a modest recovery from a deep recession and a virus that is still paralyzing much of the economy. Home construction and sales have bounced back. So have auto purchases. But spending on travel, entertainment and many other services remains weak. Small businesses are struggling. And unemployment, at 10.2 percent, remains elevated.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.

