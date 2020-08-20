Advertisement

U.S. jobless claims jump back above 1 million

(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/KKTV) - After briefly dipping below 1 million, unemployment claims soared to 1.1 million Thursday, the first increase in two weeks and evidence the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on a weakened economy.

It’s a disappointing number following the data released by the Labor Department last week, which showed the number of unemployment applications dropping below 1 million for the first time in five months.

To compare, even during the Great Recession, weekly unemployment claims never exceeded 700,000.

The continuing stream of layoffs comes against the backdrop of a modest recovery from a deep recession and a virus that is still paralyzing much of the economy. Home construction and sales have bounced back. So have auto purchases. But spending on travel, entertainment and many other services remains weak. Small businesses are struggling. And unemployment, at 10.2 percent, remains elevated.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. KKTV contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters clash with agents outside ICE building

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents for the first time in two months in a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that started Wednesday night and lasted until it was broken up early Thursday, officials said.

National

‘Captain America’ star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talks one-on-one with Chris Evans and Mark Kassen as well as some of the local lawmakers who are getting involved in the movie star's new website.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

National

Bomber’s brother gets 55 years for Manchester concert attack

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds, has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

National Politics

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In an address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, the California senator evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist and Indian immigrant.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.