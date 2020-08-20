Standoff in Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After authorities tried to make contact with a wanted person Wednesday night a standoff ensued.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was searching for the suspect in a neighborhood close to Delaware Drive and Galley Road at about 4:30 p.m. According to a lieutenant with the police department, the suspect was located and went into a nearby home at about 6:30 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m. the standoff was still active and police had streets blocked in the area. At that time, police were not able to publicly release the name of the wanted person.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

