Advertisement

Standoff in Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night

Standoff in Colorado Springs Aug. 19, 2020 in the area of Delaware and Galley.
Standoff in Colorado Springs Aug. 19, 2020 in the area of Delaware and Galley.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After authorities tried to make contact with a wanted person Wednesday night a standoff ensued.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was searching for the suspect in a neighborhood close to Delaware Drive and Galley Road at about 4:30 p.m. According to a lieutenant with the police department, the suspect was located and went into a nearby home at about 6:30 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m. the standoff was still active and police had streets blocked in the area. At that time, police were not able to publicly release the name of the wanted person.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Serious crash in Colorado Springs closed part of Powers Wednesday night

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a serious crash Wednesday night that closed down part of a busy roadway.

Local

52-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unsettling case in Colorado Springs is yet another reminder of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

Forecast

Spotty Storms Again Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.19.20

Local

Avalanche rout Coyotes 7-1 in Game 5 to win 1st-round series

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.

Latest News

Local

WANTED: Armed robbery suspect tied to Colorado Springs crime spree

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators hope that two surveillance photos can help lead to an arrest tied to a crime spree in Colorado Springs.

Local

Emma Crawford Coffin Races in Manitou Springs will not take place in 2020, 3 competitions will carry on the spirit of the race in 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Manitou Chamber Release
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races are a staple event in Manitou Springs. Unfortunately, this year, the traditional Coffin Races, scheduled for October 24, will not be able to be held safely due to COVID-19.

State

Leadville woman sentenced to prison for intentionally running over boyfriend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A woman is staring down 35 years in prison for running over her boyfriend four years ago with her ill mother inside her car.

Local

Stucture fire reported in Falcon neighborhood

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters from two agencies are working to knock down a structure fire in Falcon.

Local

District 11 says some remote learning devices won’t get to students in time for 1st day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
With school starting the 24th, the district had hoped to have all of the devices ready for students this week. However, nearly 7,000 iPads for the district’s youngest students are delayed and will not get here until September.

Local

Small grass fire near Peyton contained

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire has burned a quarter-acre on a large lot between Falcon and Peyton.