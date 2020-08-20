Serious crash in Colorado Springs closes part of Powers Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a serious crash Wednesday night that closed down part of a busy roadway during rush hour.

The crash was reported at about 4:36 p.m. At about 6 p.m. police announced northbound lanes of Powers Boulevard would be closed at Fountain Boulevard for several hours. The intersection is on the southeast side of the city.

Early into the investigation, police believe the vehicle crossed over the median on Powers close to Aeroplaza Drive and rolled. Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

As more information is provided you can expect this article to be updated. The original purpose of this article was to inform the public of a major road closure.

