MISSING: 12-year-old Colorado girl, call 911 if seen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide endangered missing alert was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Thursday for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The alert was issued at about 2:30 p.m.

Destiney Lucero is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen at about 2:30 in the morning on Thursday near the 4000 block of S. Pitkin in Aurora. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a gray Las Vegas sweatshirt, black leggings and a red t-shirt.

No other information was immediately provided on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. According to the Aurora Police Department Facebook page, she was a reported runaway. If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

