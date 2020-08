(KKTV) - Fire activity closed I-25 at the Colorado and Wyoming border on Thursday.

Just after 2 p.m. CDOT tweeted the following:

I-25 NB/SB: Road closed due to fire activity at the Wyoming Border. I-25 closed both directions in Wyoming. Due to fire. Detour in place alternate route US 85 https://t.co/AD7oRHhr8x — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 20, 2020

The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a major highway closure. As more information becomes available, this article may be updated. You can click here for traffic updates from CDOT.

