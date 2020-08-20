Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in fraud scam

WASHINGTON (AP/kktv) - Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. A federal prosecutor alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the law office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday.

Timothy Shea of Castle Rock was also named in the federal lawsuit, our news partners at CBS Denver are reporting.

Bannon is reportedly the sixth close associate of President Donald Trump to face federal charges during his administration.

Steve Bannon is @realDonaldTrump *sixth* close associate to be criminally charged by Trump’s own DOJ during his Administration. https://t.co/kcoJ9EuTzj — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 20, 2020

