Don’t go the mountains; avoid going west on I-70 because of wildfires

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are asking drivers not to go west on I-70 due to the active wildfires across Colorado.

CDOT rarely asks Coloradans to avoid the mountains, but sometimes does during severe winter storms for safety concerns. Now, officials are encouraging people to stay on the eastern part of our state as crews battle fires.

“We have such a beautiful playground in the mountains. But we’re encouraging folks to kind of avoid the western slope right now,” said Michelle Peulen of CDOT.

I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon between mile point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and mile point 140 (Gypsum) is closed due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. It has been closed for ten days, and CDOT is still unsure when it will open back up.

“Especially right now people need to get outside, people need to enjoy what Colorado has to offer. So we’re just encouraging that they do that in other ways,” said Peulen.

CDOT is also warning drivers to be aware of your GPS systems. Sometimes during closures, the navigation takes you on country or dirt roads, which can be potentially dangerous. CDOT says to try and stay on state roadways, even if it makes your trip longer.

Here are some additional road impacts from CDOT:

--Colorado Highway 14 is also closed from west of Cameron Pass and Walden (mile point 61) for eastbound traffic and at Rustic and County Road 69 (mile point 91) for westbound traffic due to the Cameron Peak Wildfire.

--Colorado Highway 139 (Douglas Pass) is also closed from the Pine Gulch Fire. The closure is north of Loma (Fruita/Grand Junction) and between Mile Point 6 and MP 39.

--The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is burning near US Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9, north of I-70, but is not impacting state highways at this time.

--WESTBOUND I-70: Denver metro area motorists can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or usus CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50.

--EASTBOUND I-70 : Motorists traveling from Grand Junction can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver. Eastbound travelers on US 50/285 may also use US 24, CO 91or CO 9 for destinations at or near Vail, Copper Mountain or Silverthorne.

--CDOT asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass, or other county or forest service roads in Eagle and Garfield counties as a detour. These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles. 

For more information about road closures and traveling in Colorado, you can visit CDOT’s website here.

