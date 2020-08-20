Advertisement

Disabled veteran denied service at local gym

Senior Master Sergent Israel Del Toro said he was told to leave for not wearing a mask.
Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro outside of Life Time Fitness in Colorado Springs
Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro outside of Life Time Fitness in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A disabled veteran says he was denied getting into his local gym because he was not wearing a mask.

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro cannot wear one because of his burn injuries he sustained in combat in Afghanistan.

After 11 News reached out to Life Time Fitness in Colorado Springs, they apologized.

11 News has shared Del Toro’s struggles during the pandemic before starting back in June when an ENT location would not let him inside without a mask.

“Not only can I not wear the ones around the ear because I don’t have ears but due to my medical condition, I can’t breathe,” he told us at the time.

Also in June, Peterson Air Force Base acknowledged Del Toro accommodations could have been made to let him in the commissary without a mask because of his disability.

Then, on Wednesday morning he said he was once again told he had to leave a business because he can’t wear a mask. This time it was at his local Life Time Fitness gym.

“I was like, you know you can’t refuse me service based on my disability, [they were] like, ‘Well you can’t work out,” explained Del Toro.

Governor Polis’ Mask Mandate makes an exception for those with specific disabilities preventing them from wearing a face covering.

We reached out the Life Time Fitness who released this statement:

“In light of the direct public health threat posed by COVID-19, we have in place a requirement that all members and guests wear masks when visiting the clubs. If any individual indicates a medical reason that prevents them from wearing a mask, our team engages in an interactive process to identify potential alternatives, which still cover the nose and mouth. For example, this may include a face shield, alternative face covering, or another member-suggested accommodation. When an alternative accommodation cannot be identified, we have in place outdoor and online classes and programs as an option, or a complimentary membership freeze until the mask order is lifted. We recognize that each individual is different, and review these accommodations on a case by case basis. As we always aim to deliver positive experiences to all members and guests, we apologize for Sr. Master Sergeant Del Toro’s experience and have contacted him to extend an immediate exemption considering these extenuating circumstances.”

Del Toro told 11 News no other option was given to him at the time he was asked to leave, but after 11 News got involved he did receive a call from the local manager saying he would be allowed inside the gym even without a mask.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

