Broncos Camp Day 5: TE Jake Butt “feeling 100 percent”

Butt back on field after 3rd ACL surgery
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos tight end Jake Butt didn’t sugarcoat his emotions after his third ACL surgery. Nobody would have blamed him if he walked away from football.

“There were a lot of days that I wanted to quit,” Butt said following day five of Broncos training camp Wednesday. “There were a lot of days that I was really down on myself, questioning myself, questioning why I’m even doing this kind of thing.”

But that’s not in his DNA. Butt, Denver’s 5th round pick in 2017, never had an opportunity to prove his worth to the team. Injuries on the field forced him to the sidelines early. Butt says 2020 is different. He’s 100% healthy, running and cutting without a leg brace, and has the motivation to make it on the field week 1.

“For me, it’s my support group, my teammates, my friends and maybe just a little bit of craziness that I’ve had implanted in me from my parents and my family growing up,” Butt said. “You can’t quit and just show up tomorrow. It might not be the best day and the path might not be linear. You’re going to have some down days, but eventually you’re going to go back up. I’m really happy I stuck with it because I do feel really, really good out there.”

He’s facing some tough competition at the tight end spot. Noah Fant, Denver’s 1st round pick in 2019 turned heads throughout the season and is likely locked in to #1 on the depth chart. Butt is jockeying for position on the 53-man roster with Albert Albert Okwuegbunam, Nick Vannett, Austin Fort, and Troy Fumagalli.

“I really, really enjoy our [tight end] room this year,” Butt said. “We have a talented room and the guys aren’t selfish. Guys genuinely want to see each other succeed. We’re pushing each other and obviously that starts with Noah and trickles on down with all of us.”

