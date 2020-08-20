Back to school in D38: what the first day was like

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) -We have everything you need to know as your kids head back to learning.

All of our local schools are working on ways to keep your kids safe, and engaged in the classroom and faulty in District 38 is no exception.

Palmer Lake Elementary is one of a few schools in southern Colorado with an outdoor classroom. It’s available for any teacher or class at the school to use, and gives kids more room to learn in an outdoor open space. The outdoor classroom is very popular right now at the school.

It‘s only been a day, but the principal, Peggy Griebenow there told 11 NEWS the classroom’s calendar is filling up fast.

She added this is just one of the ways that the school is showing they are resilient when it comes to learning in a pandemic

In addition to the outdoor classroom, other measures the school is taking include hand sanitizing stations, wearing masks when coming to and leaving school, along with during classes like gym, and art. The school said the first day was smooth, and they have been working with parents to keep it that way

“None of us have lived through a pandemic and what I hope for the kids at Palmer Lake, when they look back on this they’ll see that their parents are resilient, they will see that they are resilient, that we came together and we were problem solvers,” Griebenow said. “We made sure that we could do in-person learning for school and provide an online option for those parents for those who feel like they need that.”

The school has about 300 kids, with about 30 taking online classes at home.

"You must do the things you think you cannot do." Happy first day of school to most of our students! Whether you are beginning the year from a distance or in the classroom, you have the power to set your intentions for the new year. Day by day, we will get through this together! pic.twitter.com/jaO63DoR5q — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (@LewisPalmer38) August 19, 2020

