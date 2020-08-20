Advertisement

Avalanche rout Coyotes 7-1 in Game 5 to win 1st-round series

avs
avs(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.

Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5. Kadri scored two goals for the second straight game, both in the first period, and finished with five in the series.  

Samuel Girard also had a goal in the first and MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second to put Colorado up 5-0.

