Air Force Academy to remain closed to the public through Nov. 11

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy may have reopened for students, but the public should not expect to visit anytime soon.

The academy will remain closed to the public through Nov. 11, the AFA said Thursday. Only those with Department of Defense identification will be allowed on.

The 10th ABW commander has extended the Public Health Emergency Declaration through Nov. 11. The Academy will remain closed to the public during this time. https://t.co/5gpIyMD0Se — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) August 20, 2020

This includes hikers and bikers using any of the trails on academy grounds.

The original public health emergency declaration was issued March 23. It authorizes public health personnel to “use any necessary means to identify, confirm and control the spread of the COVID-19 disease.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.