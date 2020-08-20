A Colorado Springs school to be closed for 4 days due to a positive COVID-19 case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the first week of the semester, at least one Colorado Springs school needs to close for four days due to a positive COVID-19 case.

11 News Reporter Jenna Middaugh confirmed Soaring Eagles Elementary School in Harrison School District 2 will be closed from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24. The school is off of Hancock Expressway near Chelton Road. The person who tested positive is not being identified, and it isn’t clear if the person is a student or a staff member.

The following statement was sent to 11 News:

“We just received notification that we have a positive case in the District. We have been working with EPCPH to address the situation, and out of an abundance of caution we have decided to close the school for 4 days (Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24) so that students and staff can self-monitor from home. The impacted classroom had already been home to self-monitor at the recommendation of EPCPH and they will now stay home for a total of a 14-day quarantine.”

11 News partner CBS Denver reported earlier this week that two students at Fort Lupton High School on the north side of the state tested positive for COVID-19.

