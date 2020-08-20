52-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling case in Colorado Springs is yet another reminder of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police posted a few details surrounding the arrest of 52-year-old Jason Eric Williamson. Willamson was arrested on Aug. 15 for suspected sexual exploitation of a child for possessing child sex abuse material. As of Wednesday night, Williamson was in the El Paso County Jail being held on a $15,000 bond.

Williamson is innocent until proven guilty, but any suspected crime involving children is a reminder of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. The hotline is available 24 hours a day at 844-CO-4-Kids. You can reach out if you suspect any type of child abuse or neglect. If you believe a child is in a life-threatening situation, you should call 911 right away.

