WATCH: Texas industrial fire rages out of control

An enormous industrial fire at a plastics plant in North Texas burns out of control Aug. 19, 2020.
An enormous industrial fire at a plastics plant in North Texas burns out of control Aug. 19, 2020.(CBS)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KKTV) - A massive fire erupted in a manufacturing plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex overnight, fuel by the plastic items made inside the building.

A huge plume of black smoke towered over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze:

LIVE: An industrial fire at Poly-America manufacturing in Grand Prairie, Texas is burning out of control. CBS DFW reports the fire is being fueled because the facility manufactures polyethylene and petroleum-based items like kitchen trash bags, drop cloths, plastic sheeting, and vapor barrier film.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The fire started around midnight Wednesday at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie, which manufactures polyethylene and petroleum-based items like kitchen trash bags, drop cloths, plastic sheeting, and vapor barrier film. Because of the plastic materials on fire, the smoke could be hazardous for some to breathe in, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, which has not declared an official evacuation order but is recommending those with underlying conditions to avoid the area.

Smoke can be seen across the metroplex, with smoke appearing on a weather cam 40 miles away from the scene.

The fire reportedly started when a power line fell into the plastic inventory.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

