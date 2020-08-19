WATCH: Texas industrial fire rages out of control

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KKTV) - A massive fire erupted in a manufacturing plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex overnight, fuel by the plastic items made inside the building.

A huge plume of black smoke towered over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze:

The fire started around midnight Wednesday at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie, which manufactures polyethylene and petroleum-based items like kitchen trash bags, drop cloths, plastic sheeting, and vapor barrier film. Because of the plastic materials on fire, the smoke could be hazardous for some to breathe in, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, which has not declared an official evacuation order but is recommending those with underlying conditions to avoid the area.

Smoke can be seen across the metroplex, with smoke appearing on a weather cam 40 miles away from the scene.

The fire reportedly started when a power line fell into the plastic inventory.

