WANTED: Armed robbery suspect tied to Colorado Springs crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators hope that two surveillance photos can help lead to an arrest tied to a crime spree in Colorado Springs.

The photos were shared on Wednesday and can be viewed at the top of the article. Police have connected the suspect to four armed robbery cases spanning from May 27 to June 9. If you have any information on who the suspect is you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

The suspect is tied to the following robberies:

-May 27, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 4435 Centennial Boulevard

-May 31, 2020 – Marco’s Pizza, 4935 Centennial Boulevard

-June 8, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 1714 South Circle Drive

-June 9, 2020 – 7-Eleven, 201 West Fillmore Street

In all of the cases the suspect wore a blue surgical mask, latex gloves, held the handgun in his left hand, and provided a plastic bag to take the cash. The gun used in all the cases is described as a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his mid-20s with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

