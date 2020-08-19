Advertisement

WANTED: Armed robbery suspect tied to Colorado Springs crime spree

Photos of an armed robbery suspect in Colorado Springs.
Photos of an armed robbery suspect in Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators hope that two surveillance photos can help lead to an arrest tied to a crime spree in Colorado Springs.

The photos were shared on Wednesday and can be viewed at the top of the article. Police have connected the suspect to four armed robbery cases spanning from May 27 to June 9. If you have any information on who the suspect is you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

The suspect is tied to the following robberies:

-May 27, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 4435 Centennial Boulevard

-May 31, 2020 – Marco’s Pizza, 4935 Centennial Boulevard

-June 8, 2020 – Subway Restaurant, 1714 South Circle Drive

-June 9, 2020 – 7-Eleven, 201 West Fillmore Street

In all of the cases the suspect wore a blue surgical mask, latex gloves, held the handgun in his left hand, and provided a plastic bag to take the cash. The gun used in all the cases is described as a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his mid-20s with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Emma Crawford Coffin Races in Manitou Springs will not take place in 2020, 3 competitions will carry on the spirit of the race in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Manitou Chamber Release
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races are a staple event in Manitou Springs. Unfortunately, this year, the traditional Coffin Races, scheduled for October 24, will not be able to be held safely due to COVID-19.

State

Leadville woman sentenced to prison for intentionally running over boyfriend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A woman is staring down 35 years in prison for running over her boyfriend four years ago with her ill mother inside her car.

Local

Stucture fire reported in Falcon neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters from two agencies are working to knock down a structure fire in Falcon.

Forecast

Storms ... for some

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.19.20

Latest News

Local

District 11 says some remote learning devices won’t get to students in time for 1st day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
With school starting the 24th, the district had hoped to have all of the devices ready for students this week. However, nearly 7,000 iPads for the district’s youngest students are delayed and will not get here until September.

Local

Small grass fire near Peyton contained

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire has burned a quarter-acre on a large lot between Falcon and Peyton.

National

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, company says they didn’t make the slide

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training. Now the company says their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

News

WATCH: Changes made to Pikes Peak Marathon for runner safety

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Pikes Peak Marathon will go on as scheduled this year, but it'll look different.

News

WATCH: Mediation over Pueblo Columbus statue fails

Updated: 10 hours ago
The two sides in the Columbus statue dispute were unable to find common ground.

Local

1 found dead following Old Colorado City duplex fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters have not been able to contact the person who lives in the other unit and do not know whether or not they were home when the fire started.