Trailer for Special Olympics athletes stolen in Colorado, funds being raised to recoup losses

A photo of a trailer stolen from the Special Olympics Colorado parking lot.
A photo of a trailer stolen from the Special Olympics Colorado parking lot.(Handout from Special Olympics CO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - A trailer was stolen from the Special Olympics Colorado parking lot over the weekend with about $4,000 worth of sports equipment inside.

The trailer was a donation to the organization and is pictured at the top of this article. Special Olympics Colorado is hoping someone will come forward with the stolen property, but they aren’t counting on it. They are actively raising funds to help recoup their losses. Anyone who is willing to donate can do so by clicking here.

The organization says the trailer had multiple locks on the hitch and was parked with the tongue of the trailer facing their building in Centennial. The crime happened on either Aug. 15 or Aug. 16.

If anyone has information on the crime they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

