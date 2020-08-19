Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ zoo closes to public after USDA suspends its license

A post on the Facebook page of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park claimed animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.
A post on the Facebook page of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park claimed animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.(Source: @WynnewoodZoo/Facebook/CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
(CNN) – The Oklahoma zoo from the “Tiger King” documentary series announced it’s closing to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it suspended the license for Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and its owner Jeffrey Lowe on Monday.

A USDA inspection found multiple animal welfare violations, including several repeat violations.

Lowe and the previous owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage – also known as “Joe Exotic” – were among the characters in the Netflix hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

A post on the park’s Facebook page said: “Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”

The post also said animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

