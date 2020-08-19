Advertisement

Thousands of remote learning devices won’t be getting to students in time for school to start

School District 11 said they have a solution for many families who need devices before shipment comes in.
(KSFY)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Thousands of remote learning devices won’t make it to local students in time for the start of school. It impacts Preschool- 2nd Graders at School District 11 in Colorado Springs.

According to D11, 6,800 iPads were ordered for those specific grades but they won’t get to students until September.

“[The devices] have been a little bit delayed due to some requirement standards that we needed to meet as well as a general backlog in iPad device ordering because school districts across the country have such a high demand right now,” said Devra Ashby, School District 11 Spokesperson.

The district spent $6.6 million of their federal emergency funding to make sure every student at every grade level had their own device at home to use for remote learning.

With some of those devices delayed, the district says they do have about 2,000 back ups that they are ready to loan out to families who need them.

The district said the curriculum for the young students who now need to wait for devices isn’t based much on the devices themselves or online work.

“Those kids are still learning how to hold a pencil, how to manipulate it and how to write and work on their handwriting, write their numbers. So a lot of their work is going to be on pencil and paper,” said Ashby.

Students in 3rd-12th grade will have their remote learning devices in time for the first day of school.

