Advertisement

Stucture fire reported in Falcon neighborhood

Crews responded to a house fire in Falcon on 8/19/20
Crews responded to a house fire in Falcon on 8/19/20(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from two agencies were able to knock down a structure fire in Falcon.

The fire was reported on Copenhagen Road early Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from Falcon and Peyton responded.

Thankfully, the family living at the home was able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. The fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation. There was damage to the back of the home and in the attic, the total extent of damage is still being examined.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Leadville woman sentenced to prison for intentionally running over boyfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A woman is staring down 35 years in prison for running over her boyfriend four years ago with her ill mother inside her car.

Forecast

Storms ... for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.19.20

Local

District 11 says some remote learning devices won’t get to students in time for 1st day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
With school starting the 24th, the district had hoped to have all of the devices ready for students this week. However, nearly 7,000 iPads for the district’s youngest students are delayed and will not get here until September.

Local

Small grass fire near Peyton contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire has burned a quarter-acre on a large lot between Falcon and Peyton.

Latest News

National

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, company says they didn’t make the slide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training. Now the company says their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

News

WATCH: Changes made to Pikes Peak Marathon for runner safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Pikes Peak Marathon will go on as scheduled this year, but it'll look different.

News

WATCH: Mediation over Pueblo Columbus statue fails

Updated: 7 hours ago
The two sides in the Columbus statue dispute were unable to find common ground.

Local

1 found dead following Old Colorado City duplex fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters have not been able to contact the person who lives in the other unit and do not know whether or not they were home when the fire started.

National

WATCH: Texas industrial fire rages out of control

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A massive fire erupted in a manufacturing plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex overnight, fuel by the plastic items made inside the building.

International

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Berlin’s top security official says an Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin highway in what German officials are calling a terror attack.