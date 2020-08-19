Stucture fire reported in Falcon neighborhood

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from two agencies were able to knock down a structure fire in Falcon.

The fire was reported on Copenhagen Road early Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from Falcon and Peyton responded.

Thankfully, the family living at the home was able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. The fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation. There was damage to the back of the home and in the attic, the total extent of damage is still being examined.

