Small grass fire burning near Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working fast to contain a small grass fire burning in eastern El Paso County Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire has burned a quarter-acre on a large lot between Falcon and Peyton. No structures are threatened at the time of this writing.

We are working to get more information; keep refreshing this page for updates.

