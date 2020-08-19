Small grass fire burning near Peyton
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working fast to contain a small grass fire burning in eastern El Paso County Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire has burned a quarter-acre on a large lot between Falcon and Peyton. No structures are threatened at the time of this writing.
