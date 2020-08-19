Advertisement

Serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs 8/18/20.
Serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs 8/18/20.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a serious crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night on the east side of the city.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a brief update on Twitter just before 9 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved in the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Murray Boulevard with multiple people trapped. One of the vehicles involved ended up off the roadway and came to rest along a residential fence.

At about 9:10 p.m. CSFD was reporting everyone who was trapped was extricated and they were taken to a nearby hospital. At that time, all of Murray Boulevard was shut down in both directions and the westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue were closed.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

200 patients seen at free skin check event in Pueblo, 2nd free event scheduled for Colorado Springs

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dianne Derby
On Tuesday 200 people in our area got their skin checked by dermatologists for free. Some of them had a difficult diagnosis. They showed up for the KKTV 11 News and Vanguard Skin Specialists drive-thru spot check in Pueblo. It's the second one we've had this summer. The last event saved lives. On Tuesday, more people found out they may have a deadly form of skin cancer.

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

State

Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction becomes 3rd-largest in Colorado history according to recent estimate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
An enormous wildfire burning north of Grand Junction is the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history and continues to grow.

Local

Nurse from Colorado Springs part of Army Reserve task force helping in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
While many people are staying at home as often as they can with their loved ones during the pandemic, some people are going to the frontlines to selflessly help in the battle against COVID-19.

Latest News

News

What's Trending: New girl scout cookie, Mask of the Day and turkey attack!

Updated: 2 hours ago
What's Trending: New girl scout cookie, Mask of the Day and turkey attack! 8/18/20.

Local

Governor Polis announces 30-day ban on campfires and other open fires in Colorado as wildfires burn across the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it is believed that three of the four major wildfires burning in Colorado may have been caused by human activity. Leading to his announcement of a 30-day open fire ban statewide.

Local

Trailer for Special Olympics athletes stolen in Colorado, funds being raised to recoup losses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A trailer was stolen from the Special Olympics Colorado parking lot over the weekend with about $4,000 worth of sports equipment inside.

Local

WANTED: Suspects authorities believe intentionally set a fire that killed 5 people, including 2 kids, in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe three people are behind a deadly fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of five people, including two children.

Local

Crews gain control of fire burning south of Lake George in Teller County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a small grass fire south of Lake George on Tuesday.

Local

Specialized truck for paralyzed man stolen in Colorado Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Someone, or a group of people, decided to steal a truck that was modified for a member of our community who is paralyzed.