Serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a serious crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night on the east side of the city.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a brief update on Twitter just before 9 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved in the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Murray Boulevard with multiple people trapped. One of the vehicles involved ended up off the roadway and came to rest along a residential fence.

At about 9:10 p.m. CSFD was reporting everyone who was trapped was extricated and they were taken to a nearby hospital. At that time, all of Murray Boulevard was shut down in both directions and the westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue were closed.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a traffic accident with confirmed trapped parties at Pikes Peak Ave and Murray Blvd. truck 1st arriving unit. pic.twitter.com/NP2QklZ2xV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.