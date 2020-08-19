Advertisement

Person unaccounted for, dog rescued following duplex fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire in an Old Colorado City duplex. A dog was rescued, but it's unknown if any people were home.
Firefighters work to contain a fire in an Old Colorado City duplex. A dog was rescued, but it's unknown if any people were home.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person remains unaccounted for after a fire broke out in a west Colorado Springs duplex late Tuesday night.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at Spring Street and 15th Street in Old Colorado City. Firefighters rescued a dog and were able to reach one person who lives in the duplex, who said they were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters have not been able to contact the person who lives in the other unit and do not know whether or not they were home when the fire started.

Video tweeted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows flames spreading across the yard, surrounding the duplex. The duplex was heavily damaged. The extent of damage remains unclear.

We are expecting an update from CSFD Wednesday morning and will update this article with that information.

