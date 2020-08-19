Advertisement

Nurse from Colorado Springs part of Army Reserve task force helping in Texas

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Michelle Kaplan, a critical care nurse, from Colorado Springs, Colo., prepares to board a flight July 28, 2020 with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force mobilized to Texas as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The Task Force is supporting DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While many people are staying at home as often as they can with their loved ones during the pandemic, some people are going to the frontlines to selflessly help in the battle against COVID-19. One of the few helping complete strangers is Colorado Springs nurse and U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Michelle Kaplan.

Click here to read a full write up on DVIDS about Kaplan’s deployment that was shared with 11 News on Tuesday.

Kaplan, a critical care nurse, recently deployed to provide support to DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas. She’s part of a U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force (UAMTF) as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. In her civilian career, she works in the pre and post-operative services at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson and calls Colorado Springs home.

Kaplan’s husband, Brian Kaplan, is also a soldier in the Army Reserve.

”We both knew it was always a possibility that Michelle would mobilize with a UAMTF, but the speed in which it happened surprised us both,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of my wife and the magnificent level of care she provides.”

Kaplan is getting set for her third week of 12-hour shifts caring for patients in south Texas.

