Grand jury to investigate 1984 death of Colorado girl

Jennifer Matthews, 16, points to a photo of her missing sister, Jonelle, 13, as parents Gloria and Jim Matthews, of Boulder, Colo., look on Friday April 19, 1985, in New York. Playhouse Video announced a poster program as part of a campaign to help locate missing children that it hopes will involve 24,000 nationwide video retail outlets and be seen by 144 million customers. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A district attorney’s office in Colorado announced Tuesday that a grand jury will investigate the death of the 12-year-old girl whose disappearance attracted the attention of the White House and shocked a rural Colorado community.

Jonelle Matthews was last seen alive around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 1984, at her home in Greeley. The Greeley Tribune reported that her body was found in July 2019 by construction workers. Police labeled her death a homicide, but no one has been arrested.

The 19th Judicial District Grand Jury will now investigate the case with help from the Weld County district attorney’s office and the Greeley Police Department.

