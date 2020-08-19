Emma Crawford Coffin Races in Manitou Springs will not take place in 2020, 3 competitions will carry on the spirit of the race in 2020

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (Release) - The Emma Crawford Coffin Races are a staple event in Manitou Springs. Unfortunately, this year, the traditional Coffin Races, scheduled for October 24, will not be able to be held safely due to COVID-19.

While the races themselves will not be run, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce wants to keep the spirit of the event alive. As such, we will be hosting three competitions revolving around the Coffin Races.

The first event is a t-shirt design contest, following the theme of “The year that wasn’t”. Artists are invited to submit their designs to coffinraces@manitouchamber.com through Friday August 28. After all designs are submitted, we will post them in the Visitor Center and open online voting to select the winning design. All voting will close at 5 pm on September 11. The winning artist will be notified by September 14, and pre-orders for shirts will be accepted from September 14-25.

The second event will be a costume contest beginning on October 1 and running through October 23. Prizes will be given for “Best Emma” and “Best Team Theme”. To participate, submit an image of you decked out in your costume(s) to coffinraces@manitouchamber.com. Keep the party going by posting and tagging us on social media with the hashtag #EmmaCup.

The third event is a scavenger hunt throughout Manitou Springs. Starting October 17, the Chamber of Commerce will release a list of riddles/clues that teams will have to solve and submit pictures showing completion to coffinraces@manitouchamber.com. Each completed task will earn the team an entry into a drawing for prizes. Teams of five may register at the Visitors Center - 354 Manitou Ave. or online at www.manitousprings.org. This contest will run through October 25 with winners announced October 26.

