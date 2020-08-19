Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Jazz rout Nuggets 124-105

Playoff Series tied 1-1
Nuggets logo. MGN/NBA
Nuggets logo. MGN/NBA (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor,.Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% percent from the floor.

They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers. Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT
Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead

Sports

Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sports

A first look at the Manitou Springs Incline with COVID-19 precautions in place

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:52 AM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
In its first full week since the Manitou Springs Incline reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the KKTV news and sports team used their weekend to get a first look at the changes on the mountain-side.

Sports

Gray strikes out 7 as Rockies beat Rangers 10-6

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM MDT
|
By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press
Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.

Latest News

Sports

Slump continues for Switchbacks FC, fall 1-0 to New Mexico United

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM MDT
|
By Switchbacks FC
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost 1-0 to New Mexico United behind a first-half goal from Chris Wehan Saturday afternoon at Weidner Field.

Sports

Burakovsky scores late, Avalanche beat Coyotes 3-2

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Andre Burakovsky scored late in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Sports

High school softball season begins amid pandemic in Southern Colorado

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:14 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hamper the start of the CHSAA softball season, with Woodland Park and Pueblo Centennial earning wins on the diamond to open the 2020 season.

Sports

3 quick 3rd Period Goals, Avs take Game 1

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:11 PM MDT
Avalanche score 3 third-period goals to beat Coyotes 3-0

Sports

Big 12 conference moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big 12 Conference reaffirmed its decision to press on with college football and other fall sports Wednesday, joining the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences.

Sports

Blackmon raises batting average to .500, Rockies top Arizona

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM MDT
Blackmon Hit Streak improves to 15 Straight Games, Rockies beat Arizona 8-7