Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Jazz rout Nuggets 124-105

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor,.Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% percent from the floor.

They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers. Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday.

