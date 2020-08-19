District 11 says some remote learning devices won’t get to students in time for 1st day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of remote learning devices won’t make it to students in time for the first day of school.

District 11, Colorado Springs’ second-largest district, announced at the start of the month they spent more than $6 million of federal emergency funds to provide every student with an iPad, Chromebook or Dell laptop to ensure all students have a device to use for remote learning. The district is primarily doing distance learning for the first several weeks and will then re-evaluate in mid-October whether to return to in-person classes.

With school starting the 24th, the district had hoped to have all of the devices ready for students this week. However, nearly 7,000 iPads for the district’s youngest students are delayed and will not get here until September.

“Our devices for grades three through 12 are ready to be deployed, they’re in our hands, they’re ready to be deployed, and in most cases are being deployed this week. Our pre-K through [second grade] iPads, however, have been a little bit delayed due to some requirement standards that we needed to meet as well as a general backlog in iPad device ordering because school districts across the country have such a high demand right now,” district spokesperson Devra Ashby said.

The district assures families there is a solution for any student who can’t wait the additional time for their iPad to get here.

“On the bright side, we have about 2,000 devices already in our schools that parents and families can access and be on loan of they have no devices in their home,” Ashby said.

The district also says much of the curriculum for those young students won’t be online.

“With younger grades, especially the preschool, kindergarten, those kids are still learning how to hold a pencil, how to manipulate and how to write and work on their handwriting and write their numbers, so a lot of their work is going to be on pencil and paper,” Ashby said.

Third through 12th graders will have their work-from-home devices in time for the first day.

