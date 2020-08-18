WANTED: Suspects authorities believe intentionally set a fire that killed 5 people, including 2 kids, in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Investigators believe three people are behind a deadly fire in Colorado that claimed the lives of five people, including two children.

Photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle are at the top of this article. The startling image of the suspects doesn’t show the faces of any of the people but does show a unique mask someone may recognize.

The fire happened on Aug. 5 in the 5300 block of N. Truckee St. in Denver at about 2:30 in the morning.

A reward is being offered in the case. If you have any information you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

Djibril Diol, Adja Diol, and their three-year-old daughter were killed in the fire. The family is pictured below. The fire also claimed the lives of Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Beye.

Victims in a house fire that authorities are investigating as a homicide. (Denver PD)

