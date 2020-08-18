WANTED: 2 people suspected of stealing a rifle and ammo from Alpine Firearms in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in a case where two people are suspected of stealing a rifle and ammunition from a Woodland Park gun store.

Photos of the suspects and susepct vehicle are at the top of this article.

The crime happened Monday morning just after 4 at Alpine Firearms. The business is off Midland Avenue just south of Memorial Park in Woodland Park. Investigators believe a man and a woman are behind the theft and broke windows to access the store. The man is being described by authorities as armed and dangerous.

The pair left the scene in a maroon-colored SUV, possibly a Volvo. They reportedly went eastbound on Highway 24.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-634-STOP(7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Exact details on the reward being offered were not shared. The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

ABOUT CRIME STOPPERS:

Crime Stoppers is a nationwide program that allows individuals to provide anonymous tips regarding criminal activity. It operates separately from law enforcement. Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by volunteer trustees. PPACS is a member of Crime Stoppers USA, which works with local law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes.

