Advertisement

WANTED: 2 people suspected of stealing a rifle and ammo from Alpine Firearms in Woodland Park

Suspects and suspect vehicle in a gun theft. 8/17/20
Suspects and suspect vehicle in a gun theft. 8/17/20(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in a case where two people are suspected of stealing a rifle and ammunition from a Woodland Park gun store.

Photos of the suspects and susepct vehicle are at the top of this article.

The crime happened Monday morning just after 4 at Alpine Firearms. The business is off Midland Avenue just south of Memorial Park in Woodland Park. Investigators believe a man and a woman are behind the theft and broke windows to access the store. The man is being described by authorities as armed and dangerous.

The pair left the scene in a maroon-colored SUV, possibly a Volvo. They reportedly went eastbound on Highway 24.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-634-STOP(7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Exact details on the reward being offered were not shared. The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

ABOUT CRIME STOPPERS:

Crime Stoppers is a nationwide program that allows individuals to provide anonymous tips regarding criminal activity. It operates separately from law enforcement. Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by volunteer trustees. PPACS is a member of Crime Stoppers USA, which works with local law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Voluntary closure for part of the Arkansas River near Lake Pueblo State Park for anglers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Signs were posted on Monday for the voluntary closure for part of the Arkansas River to anglers in Colorado.

Local

Man reportedly hiding in a Colorado cornfield suspected of firing shots at a truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man found hiding in a Colorado cornfield is suspected of firing shots at another vehicle in Pueblo County.

Local

More than 150 students at Colorado College under quarantine after new student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
In the latest ”COVID Weekley Report” at Colorado College, it was announced 155 residents of Loomis hall are now under quarantine for 14 days.

Forecast

Hot weather continues with some smoky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.17.20

Latest News

National

Police warn of fake Facebook posts on Cannon Hinnant investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Wilson police spokesperson said on Facebook that fake information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting, including posts claiming they were from their department, was being shared online.

News

Shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 7 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 9 (Recurring)

Back to Learning

District 49 first day of online school; hoping to slowly bring students back after Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
One of El Paso County’s largest school districts is now back in school with remote learning.

National

Hostage situation after Texas officers shot ends peacefully

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

Back to Learning

District 8 back in the classroom

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Some students walked into classrooms for the first time in months Monday morning.

Sports

A first look at the Manitou Springs Incline with COVID-19 precautions in place

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
In its first full week since the Manitou Springs Incline reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the KKTV news and sports team used their weekend to get a first look at the changes on the mountain-side.