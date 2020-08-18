Advertisement

Specialized truck for paralyzed man stolen in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone, or a group of people, decided to steal a truck that was modified for a member of our community who is paralyzed.

It isn’t clear if the criminal or criminals knew about the specialized modification, but what they need to know is the vehicle isn’t easy to replace. The 2016 Chevy Colorado Z71 allowed the driver to operate the vehicle while in his wheelchair. The crime happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The truck was getting work done at United Access near Woodmen and I-25 in Colorado Springs. Photos of the truck are at the top and bottom of this article.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-28349.

The owner posted the following to Facebook:

“My truck was stolen Saturday night from United Access off woodman and I25. I am paralyzed and it is a modified vehicle that I can drive with my wheelchair. It’s a 2016 Chevy Colorado Z71. On the back tailgate, there is a black sticker that looks like skulls and crossbones, but it is actually welding tools. There is another white sticker on the back driver side window of a stick figure handicap guy flying out of his wheelchair saying oh crap. There is a black bed hoist crane in the bed of the truck. The front license plate has a UGA bulldawgs plate cover. And finally, there is a sticker on the windshield top driver side where they usually put oil change stickers, with a number to call and get a $5,000 reward for finding it.”

