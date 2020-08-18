Smoke visible from small grass fire in Teller County south of Lake George
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire south of Lake George on Tuesday.
Commander Greg Couch with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office wanted the community to know smoke was visible just to the west of the Fossil Beds. His tweet went out at about 2:45 p.m.
As of 2:50 p.m., the fire did not appear to be a major issue, and crews are expected to gain control of it. This article will be updated as information becomes available. At the time of this writing, there were no evacuations in place.
