Smoke visible from small grass fire in Teller County south of Lake George

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire south of Lake George on Tuesday.

Commander Greg Couch with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office wanted the community to know smoke was visible just to the west of the Fossil Beds. His tweet went out at about 2:45 p.m.

Fire crews are on scene of a fire on the west side of the Fossil Beds south of Lake George. We are aware of the smoke in the area. — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) August 18, 2020

As of 2:50 p.m., the fire did not appear to be a major issue, and crews are expected to gain control of it. This article will be updated as information becomes available. At the time of this writing, there were no evacuations in place.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.