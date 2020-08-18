Reported COVID-19 outbreak at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs among employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three employees at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The company is reporting they took a proactive approach to immediately notify El Paso County Public Health, and because of this, the company says the county health department is confident in Great Wolf Lodge continuing to operate the resort in Colorado Springs.

A representative for the resort sent a statement to 11 News Monday night adding the employees had, “very little to no direct interaction with resort guests and regularly wore proper PPE when in guest areas of the resort.” You can read the full statement from Jason Lasecki, the Director of Corporate Communications for Great Wolf Resorts, at the bottom of this article.

The purpose of this article, and reporting outbreaks, is in line with the same reason El Paso County Public Health reports outbreak data:

“To alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.”

The Colorado Springs resort is located at 9494 Federal Drive on the north side of the city just to the east of I-25.

The full statement from Lasecki is as follows:

“The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our highest priority. We recently were notified that three pack members at our Colorado Springs resort tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals have very little to no direct interaction with resort guests and regularly wore proper PPE when in guest areas of the resort. We conducted a thorough and deep sanitization and disinfection of the areas in which they worked and notified local health department officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, we asked any pack member identified as having a moderate level of contact with these individuals to quarantine and self-monitor on paid medical leave.”

Additional information from Great Wolf Lodge on the outbreak that was reported on Aug. 14:

· We conduct a wellness check before an employee is able to begin their shift as part of our Paw Pledge program to safeguard our guests and pack members. In this instance, the pack members did not report any symptoms, risks of exposure to COVID-19, or show a fever during our pre-shift wellness check.

· We require all pack members to wear face coverings when working at the resort. The pack members work in the same department and in our investigation we identified that close contact took place between these three individuals, including a shared meal break where face coverings were removed to eat a meal.

· We proactively notified El Paso County Health Department about the three positive cases, and they commended us for the mitigation steps taken in response. As a result, they feel confident us continuing to operate our resort.

