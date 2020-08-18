Advertisement

Pueblo County reports new outbreak as previous outbreaks resolve

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials announced a new COVID-19 outbreak, but added other outbreaks have been resolved.

Pueblo County health officials announced Monday that Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center has a reported outbreak, where three residents tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

Pueblo County has had 15 outbreaks so far since the pandemic began in March. Seven are resolved and eight are active.

Officials also announced Monday that the outbreak at University Park Care Center, declared on May 29th, has been resolved. CDPHE deems an outbreak resolved after 28 days have passed with no new illness reported.

According to CDPHE’s outbreak list, other Pueblo outbreaks at nursing homes like Brookedale El Camino and Columbine Chateau have also been resolved. Outbreaks at Desert Hawk Golf Course and two Taco Bells remain active on the state’s website.

So far in Pueblo County, over 14,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 with more 750 tested positive/probable and 34 deaths.

