Advertisement

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNCN) - The shooting and death of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy on Aug. 9 attracted national headlines.

The mother of the boy, Bonny Waddell, said the shooting was not racially motivated as some have reported.

“It’s just, it’s devastating,” Waddell said.

She referred to the last week as a nightmare that she can’t wake up from.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon, was shot in the head while riding his bike.

It happened in his own front yard as his two young sisters looked on.

Police said a neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, was behind it.

“He was my neighbor for years. Um, we always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” Waddell said.

Sessoms is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center. He was arrested a day after the shooting in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He’s been charged with murder.

Waddell said justice hasn’t been served and she will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty in the case.

In the meantime, her focus has been on honoring Cannon’s memory.

“Such a big joy, ball of life. He was a smiley, happy child,” Waddell said.

Waddell said she is grateful for the support she’s received from the community and across the country.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $800,000.

Waddell stressed race had nothing to do with it. Cannon was white and Sessoms is black.

“This is not a race issue. This was a, I don’t even know what it was,” she said.

Waddell would like to see a playground go up in Cannon’s name.

A baseball tournament and race have already been set up.

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Updated: moments ago
Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle. He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Local

Specialized truck for paralyzed man stolen in Colorado Springs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Someone, or a group of people, decided to steal a truck that was modified for a member of our community who is paralyzed.

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Governor Polis announces 30-day ban on campfires and other open fires in Colorado as wildfires burn across the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it is believed that three of the four major wildfires burning in Colorado may have been caused by human activity. Leading to his announcement of a 30-day open fire ban statewide.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

National

Boeing plans more job cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Local

Smoke visible from small grass fire in Teller County south of Lake George

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a small grass fire south of Lake George on Tuesday.