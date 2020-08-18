Governor Polis announces 30-day ban on campfires and other open fires in Colorado as wildfires burn across the state

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it is believed that three of the four major wildfires burning in Colorado may have been caused by human activity. Leading to his announcement of a 30-day open fire ban statewide.

You can hear the governor’s announcement at about 29:40 in the video at the bottom of this article.

The open fire ban includes campfires, fireworks, and “other open sources of ignition.”

People will still be able to do home BBQs, public grills, camp stoves and approved covered fire pits, depending on local regulations. The public is encouraged to check with their local county officials on fire bans in place. Click here for a list of fire restrictions for each county.

This is a developing story and specifics of the ban will be added to this article as more information becomes available.

