District 11’s plan for arts e-learning

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Teachers of some of the most hands-on courses, like art and theater, are putting together e-learning plans.

District 11 says, art teachers have the option to provide their students with supply kits given out by the district. They’re also continuing with instrument check out for music classes. The district’s Visual and Performing Arts Facilitator Laurilea McDaniel says all courses in the department will happen remotely including dance, theater, art, and music classes.

“We’re excited to welcome kids back, and we’re ready to show them that the arts can be just as fulfilling online as it is in person,” McDaniel says.

One teacher says, while being in the classroom to engage with peers is part of a student’s art experience, that doesn’t mean kids will loose out this year. She says, the lessons may just be a bit different.

“I think it’s a great opportunity just to show kids how to adapt, and still uphold your core values,” says District 11 Elementary Art Teacher Rhonda Conn-Parent.

The district says, they are planning for when students return to in-person classes. Art classrooms may look different for a while, given some supplies is often shared among students. They’re also figuring out how to sanitize classrooms between passing periods, given that those typically provide just a few minutes between classes. Those details are still being discussed.

Nearly all District 11 students will begin school remotely on August 24th, with some exceptions for special education students to have in-person classes.

