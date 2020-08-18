Advertisement

CSFD taking steps to prevent potential wildfires

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is taking steps to try and prevent any future wildfires.

El Paso County has seen smoke in recent weeks from fires burning all across Colorado. For the last year or so, CSFD has been mitigating Ute Valley Park of hazardous fuels to prevent potential wildfires. Crews are almost done with this project.

“Typically fires would come through and thin a lot of that vegetation out. But that’s not happening now so what we’re doing is, we’re having to do it mechanically. We’re going in with chainsaws, chippers, getting rid of all of that fuel,” said Ashley Whitworth, acting wildfire mitigation program manager.

Crews are thinning out the park by getting rid of dead, dying and diseased trees. The idea is that if a fire went through the park, it could stay on the ground, which is a lot more manageable than if the fire was in the canopies of trees.

“Our structures are intermixed with trees and vegetation, mainly west of I-25. But Ute Valley Park backs up to a lot of neighborhoods that we work with already,” said Whitworth.

CSFD does free consultations, where they will meet with homeowners and give them tips on how to make their properties safer in the event of a wildfire. Officials say the first 30 feet around a structure matter most if there is a fire.

Officials want to avoid another potential fire in the area, like the Waldo Canyon fire eight years ago.

“Something could easily happen right here in our backyard again, so that’s why we are here to educate the public on mitigation and it’s not a fire season anymore. It’s a fire year,” said Whitworth.

If you see crews out at Ute Valley Park, do not enter work zones, respect temporary trail closures, and be aware of possible debris around those areas. Please keep your animals on a leash at all times, and do not smoke in the park.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

