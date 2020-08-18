Advertisement

Coronavirus cases confirmed among Air Force Academy cadets

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An unknown number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the Air Force Academy, which recently brought its entire student body back for the fall semester.

Academy officials wouldn’t confirm how many people tested positive, only that it was a small amount relative to the number of students.

“Currently positive COVID-19 cases remains considerably less than 1 percent of our Air Force Academy cadets and Preparatory School cadet candidates,” Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in an email to our news partners The Gazette.

Nearly 750 cadets are tested a week, Andrews told The Gazette. He said the academy was expecting some positive cases and was prepared with a plan in place.

The academy is a key Air Force accession source and is considered mission-essential during the pandemic. To keep cadets and the greater community safe, cadets have been undergoing the following virus mitigation procedures since arriving at school:

- Testing cadets for COVID multiple times in their first two weeks on campus on days 0, 7, 10 and 14.

- Providing random cadet testing going forward to identify any potential asymptomatic cases in the earliest stages possible.

- Maintaining quarantine and isolation space for cadets with positive tests, symptoms or close contact with positive cases.

- Creating space for social distancing when planning military training, classes, cadet living arrangements and other activities.

About 400 cadets are being housed in off-base hotels.

