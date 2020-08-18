Advertisement

Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead

Avs sit one win away from advancing in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and the Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to take a 3-1 lead their first-round playoff series. The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play. Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist. Grubauer was sharp after Pavel Francouz started Game 3. The Coyotes had numerous defensive breakdowns and took three penalties while falling into the early hole, leaving goalie Darcy Kuemper defenseless.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

