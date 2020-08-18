1 killed in Pueblo County ATV crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 31-year-old man died Friday following an ATV crash in western Pueblo County.

The county coroner said Tuesday that the deceased was working on agricultural property when he crashed an ATV. He died at the scene. No additional information about the crash has been released.

The deceased has been identified as Ricardo Aviles of Pueblo.

The crash was one of several deadly collisions over the weekend, including a wrong-way crash on I-25 outside Colorado Springs, a five-vehicle crash that killed two motorcycle riders on Highway 24, and a crash involving a Freightliner outside Colorado City. A second wrong-way crash in Pueblo over the weekend had no fatalities but sent three people to the hospital and resulted in one person’s arrest for suspected DUI.

