Voluntary closure for part of the Arkansas River near Lake Pueblo State Park for anglers

Photo shared by CPW.
Photo shared by CPW.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs were posted on Monday for the voluntary closure for part of the Arkansas River to anglers in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the area of the river impacted stretches from the dam at Lake Pueblo State Park to I-25. The state agency adds the reason for the closure is due to low oxygen and warm water temperatures, “dangerously stressing fish.”

Other fishing areas impacted by the same factors include:

  • Animas River through Durango from the 32nd Street bridge downstream to Rivera Crossing bridge near Home Depot.
  • San Juan River through Pagosa Springs from the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 84 intersection downstream to the Apache Street Bridge.
  • Conejos River from Platoro Reservoir downstream to Broyles Bridge.
  • Rio Grande from Rio Grande Reservoir downstream to the town of Del Norte.
  • South Fork of the Rio Grande from Big Meadows Reservoir downstream to confluence with Rio Grande below the town of South Fork.

“We’re asking for cooperation from anglers on this voluntary closure to protect our trout resources in these rivers,” Alves said. “Anglers are encouraged to fish high-elevation lakes and streams. But there might be some streams in the high country that also become too warm. We encourage anglers to carry a thermometer to check the water temperature. If it’s 70 degrees or above, please stop fishing.”

Click here for the “Colorado Fishing Atlas” to find other areas to fish in the high country.

