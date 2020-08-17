Advertisement

Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, right, shoots against Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, left, and Jordan Clarkson during overtime in an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Nuggets won 135-125 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, right, shoots against Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, left, and Jordan Clarkson during overtime in an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Nuggets won 135-125 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds. He had a chance to win it in regulation at the buzzer, but his right-handed hook shot over Utah’s Rudy Gobert was off the mark. Murray took over in the extra period, sealing the game with a jumper with 46.8 seconds remaining.

Mitchell was the star of the show. His scoring spree surpassed the mark of 50 by Karl Malone on April 22, 2000, against Seattle.  

