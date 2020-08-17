More than 150 students at Colorado College under quarantine after new student tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the latest ”COVID Weekley Report” at Colorado College, it was announced 155 residents of Loomis Hall are now under quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine announcement came after a new student tested positive for COVID-19. The student arrived on campus on Aug. 14, according to the weekly report.

“All traffic into and out of Loomis is restricted,” the report reads. “This remains a stressful time. We appreciate your concern, cooperation, and care and will continue to update you on this ongoing situation.”

The following was posted to the Colorado College’s website on Aug. 15:

“A new student who arrived on campus on Aug. 14, 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19. They are now isolated and receiving appropriate care and support. Our thoughts are with this student. The college is conducting testing of all students on campus, and ongoing random testing as well, to quickly identify and respond to cases such as this, in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Students MUST continue to follow enhanced social distancing protocols as they await test results. Students who at any point are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (such as fever or chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), should contact the Student Health Center, (719) 389-6384, for a consultation on the need for testing or treatment, and report any symptoms of COVID-19 to msantos@coloradocollege.edu. For students living on campus, this notification will initiate the process of meal delivery and daily check-ins from the contact tracing team. Faculty and staff who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and also report to msantos@coloradocollege.edu.At CC we are committed to providing transparent and timely communication regarding numbers of COVID-19 cases and exposure, and we will continue to provide information to students, faculty, and staff throughout this challenging time. If there are any additional questions, please feel free to contact me at msantos@coloradocollege.edu. "

