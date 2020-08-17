Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 17

(Source: WALB)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are several repeat faces on this week’s “Most Wanted.”

gonzales

Jacinto Gonzalez, 48, is accused of burglary, giving false information to a pawnbroker, and failing to appear in court. Gonzalez is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzalez also appeared on last week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

sandoval

Christopher Sandoval, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of weapon, and theft. Sandoval is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male. This is Sandoval’s third straight appearance on our wanted fugitives list.

holmquist

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on a laundry list of charges including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Holmquist last appeared on our wanted list in July.

bazar

Wally Bazar, 38, is facing kidnapping, robbery and assault charges. Bazar is described as white, 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bazar has made multiple appearances on “Monday’s Most Wanted” this summer.

allen

Robert Allen, 30, is wanted on attempted second-degree assault/domestic violence charges. Allen is described as a 6-foot white male, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

laray

Laray Fowler is wanted on robbery charges and for allegedly failing to appear in court. The 34-year-old is described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She has made multiple appearances on “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

fresquez

Fifty-six-year-old Anthony Fresquez is wanted on drug charges. He is described as 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

sanchez

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on a long list of charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

