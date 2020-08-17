Advertisement

Man suspected of firing shots at a truck found hiding in a Colorado cornfield

Spencer Wilson
Spencer Wilson(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man found hiding in a Colorado cornfield is suspected of firing shots at another vehicle in Pueblo County.

The crime happened Sunday evening in an area close to the 1500 block of 33rd Lane, the area is east of Pueblo. A witness reportedly saw a silver truck and a green truck traveling south on 33rd Lane at a high rate of speed. The witness said she saw the green truck crash into a cornfield and a short time later she heard at several gunshots fired in the direction of the silver truck. The silver truck left the area.

A drone was used by authorities to search the cornfield. A suspect was seen running toward Kalorama Place. The man was also seen attempting to break into a truck parked at a nearby residence.

“While in pursuit of the suspect, the man pulled a gun from around his ankle,” Public Information Officer Gayle Perez wrote. “A deputy ordered him to drop the gun and the suspect complied and dropped the gun but attempted to elude deputies. The suspect, identified as Spencer Wilson, was quickly apprehended and taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies. The gun was recovered. Deputies also learned the 1995 Mazda truck Wilson was driving was reported stolen out of the City of Pueblo. The same truck was being sought by the Sheriff’s Office in connection with several trespassing incidents earlier in the day on the St. Charles Mesa.”

Wilson is facing charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass, prohibited use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

“This was great work by our deputies in tracking down and taking into custody this very dangerous individual. Our drone team played a significate roll in locating the suspect and it was nice to see this resource assist deputies in taking Mr. Wilson into custody.” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

