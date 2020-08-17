Advertisement

Hostage situation after Texas officers shot ends peacefully

Three police officers were shot in a suburb of Austin, Texas, while responding to a call at a home Sunday.(Source: KEYE/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texa (AP) - A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

Cedar Park Police said on Twitter that the man and his mother “had come out of the house peacefully” about 9 a.m. An hour earlier, police held a press conference and announced that the man had released his brother, sister and a family pet.

Police had been in negotiations with the man for more than 16 hours since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon at the home in Cedar Park, interim police chief Mike Harmon said.

The man’s mother had called police after he kicked in the door of the home. His name wasn’t immediately released by police.

Harmon said earlier Monday that the negotiations were “delicate” but that they were hopeful the man would surrender peacefully.

“Our negotiations team has been doing an outstanding job throughout the night,” he said.

Two of the wounded officers have been treated and released from a hospital and the third was undergoing surgery, Harmon said Monday morning.

Harmon said Sunday that the Cedar Park Police Department had a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

